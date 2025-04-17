United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,746 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,220,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after buying an additional 1,129,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

