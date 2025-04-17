Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.95 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.07). Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.07), with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £156.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.80.

Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Unicorn AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently -11,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

In other Unicorn AIM VCT news, insider Julian Bartlett acquired 43,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £40,179.16 ($53,182.21). 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

