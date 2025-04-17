UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 374.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

