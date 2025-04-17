UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Stock Price

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.
NYSE PSBD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $417.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.60.
In related news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at $642,079.44. The trade was a 10.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
