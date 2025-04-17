UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 286,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $140.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,357,636.55. This represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.