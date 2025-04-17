Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 467.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $381,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $166,072,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $73.00 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

