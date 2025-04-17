Twenty Acre Capital LP Grows Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance makes up approximately 7.2% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Full Truck Alliance worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Mariner LLC grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,730,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468,794 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

