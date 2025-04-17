Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.22 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.73). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 132.81 ($1.76), with a volume of 170,531,047 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBOX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.50) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.87. The stock has a market cap of £3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 8.05 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT plc will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

