Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 300 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,296 shares of the company's stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina's holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 173,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,292 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 91.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.3 %

WH stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.67.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

