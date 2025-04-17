Travere Therapeutics’ (TVTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTX. Bank of America increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of TVTX opened at $14.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 54,244 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,250. The trade was a 49.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,000.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,723.56. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,744 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

