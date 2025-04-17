Traders Purchase Large Volume of Uranium Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 14,728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,368 call options.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UEC. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
Shares of Uranium Energy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 4,238,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,648. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.88.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
