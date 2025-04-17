Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on March 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,939,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $132.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.