Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,657,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 5,244,138 shares.The stock last traded at $49.30 and had previously closed at $48.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $102.42.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

