Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 122 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $478,309,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,460,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after acquiring an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after acquiring an additional 321,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,338,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,385,000 after purchasing an additional 314,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.55.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $284.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.11. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $296.65.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.