Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.80% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.69. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

