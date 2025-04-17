Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSY. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

