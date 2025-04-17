Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 176.49%.
Toro Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TORO opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. Toro has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.85.
About Toro
