Timothy Goyder Buys 15,000,000 Shares of Minerals 260 Limited (ASX:MI6) Stock

Minerals 260 Limited (ASX:MI6 – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Goyder acquired 15,000,000 shares of Minerals 260 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,725,000.00 ($1,098,726.11).
Minerals 260 Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 46.21 and a current ratio of 17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3,948.56 and a beta of 1.73.
About Minerals 260
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Minerals 260
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals 260 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals 260 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.