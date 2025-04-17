theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Update

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

theglobe.com Stock Performance

TGLO traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 24,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. theglobe.com has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.73.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

