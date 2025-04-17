theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Update

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
theglobe.com Stock Performance
TGLO traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 24,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. theglobe.com has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.73.
About theglobe.com
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than theglobe.com
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.