Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,584,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,665,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Shares of TXN opened at $146.55 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average of $190.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

