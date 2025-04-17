Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Teradyne stock opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.83. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 306.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,428,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

