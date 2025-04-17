TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

KPT has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE:KPT traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,384. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$7.54 and a 52-week high of C$8.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.11.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

