Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,988 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,075,000 after buying an additional 10,073,915 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,761,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 182,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 328,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 85,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.