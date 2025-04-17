Synovus Financial Corp Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $247.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.