Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $93.00 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.07.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

