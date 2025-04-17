Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 37,841 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,841 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Boston Partners grew its position in Sysco by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $450,441,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $123,928,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,078,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sysco by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,719,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,666,000 after purchasing an additional 933,327 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.