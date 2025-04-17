Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $866,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,496,012.53. This trade represents a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $121.35 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $174.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average is $135.97.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,178,000 after buying an additional 123,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Qualys by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

