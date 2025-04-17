S&U (LON:SUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

S&U (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 147.40 ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. S&U had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

S&U Stock Up 1.8 %

SUS traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,450 ($19.19). 9,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406. The company has a market capitalization of £171.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,438.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,509.34. S&U has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,230 ($16.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,064 ($27.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.50) price target on shares of S&U in a report on Wednesday.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

