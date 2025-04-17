Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Get Stride alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LRN

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,128. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stride has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Stride by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.