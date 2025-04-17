Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $373,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.59 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

