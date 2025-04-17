Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

