Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $156.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.91. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

