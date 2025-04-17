Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires 5,690 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,650 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,999,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,780,000 after acquiring an additional 534,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 457,487 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

