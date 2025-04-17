StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WW International Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of WW International stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. WW International has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

WW International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WW International stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in WW International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WW Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WW International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.