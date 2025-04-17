Stifel Nicolaus Cuts MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Price Target to $16.00

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.04% from the company’s previous close.

MXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

MaxLinear Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $856.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 216,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 124,240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 889.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $3,709,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 896,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 202,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

