Stifel Canada Cuts Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,267,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,852,000 after buying an additional 255,191 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,662,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,815,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 314,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,149,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,065,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after buying an additional 374,258 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

