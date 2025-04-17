Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,369.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STRL. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $140.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.54. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $206.07.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

