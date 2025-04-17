Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,621.60. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.