State Street (NYSE:STT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06, RTT News reports. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $78.31 on Thursday. State Street has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in State Street stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

