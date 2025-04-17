Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,491.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,457,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,045,541,000 after acquiring an additional 944,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.