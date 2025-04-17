S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,081 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.6% of CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.21% of S&P Global worth $325,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.71.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $464.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

