Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Position Lowered by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,821 shares during the period. Southern California Bancorp comprises approximately 2.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Southern California Bancorp worth $22,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCAL. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Southern California Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 3,010,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 313,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern California Bancorp by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 278,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern California Bancorp by 113.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Southern California Bancorp by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 70,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern California Bancorp by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 48,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BCAL opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $406.97 million, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.19. Southern California Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Southern California Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

