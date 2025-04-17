Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,646,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,697,000 after buying an additional 664,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,803,915,000 after buying an additional 562,783 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $55.86 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

