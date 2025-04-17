Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TME Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of HIGH stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.