Silver Pursuit Resources (CVE:SPF) Trading 6.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd. (CVE:SPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 50,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Silver Pursuit Resources Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Silver Pursuit Resources Company Profile

Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gordon Lake property located in NWT, Canada; and 79 claims located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as First Pursuit Ventures Ltd.

