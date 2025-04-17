Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Drops By 37.9%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.09% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,970. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.50. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

