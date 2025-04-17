Short Interest in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Increases By 139.2%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the March 15th total of 57,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

USCB stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $340.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.65. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Research analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from USCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in USCB Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 674,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,206 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 285,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 215,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in USCB Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

