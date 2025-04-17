Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Decreases By 62.3%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Korea Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,226. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

