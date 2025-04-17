Short Interest in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Expands By 239.9%

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, an increase of 239.9% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 105,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:STEW opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. SRH Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.