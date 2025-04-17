Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Declines By 64.2%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Solid Power Price Performance
Solid Power stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Solid Power has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.
Solid Power Company Profile
