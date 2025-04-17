Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Declines By 64.2%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Solid Power Price Performance

Solid Power stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Solid Power has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.